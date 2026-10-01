In an era characterized by the digital environment, checking the time on a classic mechanical watch is no longer so common since most people have smartwatches and devices.

Although mechanical watchmaking still moves millions and retains strong appeal among collectors and luxury consumers, the problem is that there are fewer and fewer people specialized in repairing and keeping these pieces running.

Faced with this scenario, the Horological Society of New York (HSNY) promotes courses, scholarships and training programs with the aim of preserving the trade and attracting a new generation of watchmakers.

What is the Horological Society of New York?

The HSNY is an organization dedicated to the study, teaching, and preservation of watchmaking. It was founded in 1866 by German immigrants with the aim of promoting a watchmaking industry that was in full expansion in the United States.

Today, it has more than 2,000 members and is headquartered in Midtown Manhattan. In addition, it offers courses, scholarships, and access to a specialized watchmaking library considered one of the most important in the world.

What happened with watch sales?

The appearance of smartphones made the wristwatch stop being a necessary object for checking the time. However, this did not cause the market to disappear; it not only remains active but also shows strong movement, especially in the luxury segment.

Additionally, the advance of the digital age and technological transformation has mainly changed the function and type of watch consumers demand.

That is why, while traditional mechanical watches maintain an important market associated with luxury, design, and collecting, smartwatches occupy another part of the market by offering functions adapted to current needs.

Why did the number of watchmakers decrease?

According to HSNY, this is mainly explained by the lack of generational renewal. Mechanical watchmaking requires years of training, practice and very specific knowledge to repair mechanisms made up of tiny, high-precision parts.

The lack of new people interested in learning the trade and replacing those who retire or leave the activity means that there are fewer and fewer qualified professionals.

Additionally, the growth of smartwatches and devices reduced the visibility of this trade among younger generations.

What is HSNY’s proposal?

The proposal of the Horological Society of New York mainly consists of making watchmaking more accessible and sparking interest in the trade, with the intention of ensuring that this knowledge can be passed on to new generations.

To carry out this goal: