The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced changes to the rates of Medicare Advantage plans and said that premiums would fall by more than 16%.

In the case of premiums for drug coverage, a 38% reduction is expected. In addition, the agency anticipated that premiums for standalone Part D prescription drug plans could increase by less than US$1 a month.

How do private Medicare plans work?

Also known as Part C, Medicare Advantage is an alternative to Original Medicare offered by private insurance companies approved by Medicare.

A person can access one of these plans if they are enrolled in Original Medicare, that is, both Part A, which covers hospital coverage, and Part B, which covers medical services and outpatient care.

Part C plans combine the benefits of both parts of Original Medicare into a single coverage. In addition, in some cases they can include Part D for prescription drugs.

What would the prices of these Medicare plans be?

According to the CMS press release, the average monthly Medicare Advantage premium is expected to fall from US$14.37 in 2026 to US$12 in 2027 , representing a reduction of nearly 16.5%.

This is not an exact or universal cost. The amount will depend on the company, the type of plan, the state and the benefits purchased. CMS says that nearly eight in ten people currently enrolled in Medicare Advantage will be able to stay in their same plan in 2027 with a premium equal to or lower than that of 2026.

What happens with Part D and prescription drug plans?

For standalone Part D plans, CMS projects that the average monthly premium will increase by less than US$1 and will go from US$35.09 in 2026 to approximately US$36 in 2027.

According to the agency, 88% of beneficiaries who do not receive low-income subsidies will have access to a basic plan with a monthly premium of US$10.30 or less.

In the case of those who have Part D included in Medicare Advantage, the average premium for drug coverage would decrease from US$11.32 in 2026 to US$7 per month in 2027, a reduction of approximately 38%.

Is the number of people enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans expected to increase in 2027?

CMS estimates that around 34 million people will enroll in Medicare Advantage during 2027, which would represent 47.4% of the total Medicare beneficiaries.

More than 99% of beneficiaries will have access to a Medicare Advantage plan and 97% will be able to choose among ten or more options. CMS projects the availability of 5,532 Medicare Advantage plans for 2027.

Medicare enrollment: What is the period?

Interested parties will be able to enroll from October 15 to December 7, 2026. Coverage options can be compared through the Medicare Plan Finder.