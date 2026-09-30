The official calendar will put two deposits in a single month for millions of beneficiaries.

Anyone checking their bank account in October and December 2026 may find two Social Security deposits in the same month.

The explanation is simple, and so is its limit: this is not a bonus, but an advance made by the Social Security Administration (SSA). The agency’s official 2026 calendar also lays out the rules that determine each payment date.

Who will receive two payments

The double deposit applies to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries. It covers everyone who receives SSI, regardless of whether they also collect other Social Security benefits, such as retirement, disability or survivors benefits. SSI is a federal program that provides monthly payments to people with limited income and resources and, unlike regular Social Security, is based on need rather than work history.

The reason is a calendar rule. The SSA moves a payment earlier when its usual date falls on a weekend or a federal holiday. Because November 1, 2026, is a Sunday, the November SSI payment is deposited on Friday, October 30. December works the same way: the second deposit, on Thursday, December 31, is the payment for January 2027.

The official calendar will put two deposits in a single month for millions of beneficiaries. It is not extra money: it is an advance caused by how the dates fall on the calendar.

October: Thursday, October 1 (October payment) and Friday, October 30 (advance November payment).

December: Tuesday, December 1 (December payment) and Thursday, December 31 (advance January 2027 payment).

For all other beneficiaries, the SSA’s official calendar applies: payment arrives on the second, third or fourth Wednesday of the month depending on the beneficiary’s birth date (the 1st to 10th, the 11th to 20th and the 21st to 31st, respectively).

In October, those dates are Wednesdays, October 14, 21 and 28. Applying the same rule, the December dates are Wednesdays, December 9, 16 and 23.

There is one exception. People who have received Social Security since before May 1997, and those who receive both SSI and Social Security, are paid on the 3rd of each month, with SSI paid on the 1st. In October, because the 3rd falls on a Saturday, the payment moves up to Friday, October 2. For some people this can mean three deposits in the month: SSI on October 1, Social Security on October 2 and the advance SSI payment on October 30 .

How payments are made

The SSA maintains its policy of issuing payments entirely electronically, so it is worth keeping the details of the account where deposits are received up to date.