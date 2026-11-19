When a federal tax debt goes unpaid and unresolved, the IRS has a powerful tool to collect it: seize the taxpayer’s bank account.

In other words, it can order the bank to freeze and then turn over the money in the account to cover what is owed. That said, it does not happen overnight or without notice, and the law gives taxpayers a specific 21-day window to respond.

IRS has the legal authority to seize bank accounts and property

The IRS is authorized to place a lien on the property of a taxpayer who owes taxes and does not pay them, and the bank account is one of the most common targets. Specifically, the agency sends the bank a levy order, and the bank must hold the money available in the account until the amount owed is covered and, after a period of time, send it to the IRS.

The steps before a levy

The IRS does not empty an account without warning. Before a levy can happen, generally these steps must occur:

The IRS determines the debt and sends a notice of assessment and demand for payment (Notice and Demand for Payment).

If the taxpayer does not pay or resolve the debt .

30 days before carrying out the levy. The IRS sends a Final Notice of Intent to Levy and Notice of Your Right to a Hearing, usually at leastbefore carrying out the levy.

That final notice is the warning sign: from that point on, there is a roughly 30-day period during which the taxpayer can pay, arrange a resolution or request a hearing to challenge the case. Ignoring it is what allows the levy.

The 21-day rule

If the levy is carried out anyway, the most important window opens. When the bank receives the order, it does not hand over the money right away: it freezes the funds, up to the amount owed, and holds them for 21 days before sending them to the IRS.

That period exists precisely to give time to resolve the situation: pay, reach an agreement, show that the levy is a mistake or that it creates a serious financial hardship. Those 21 days are valuable time during which the money can still be recovered or protected.