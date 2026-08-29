A federal program that must be implemented in the state of New York raised doubts and questions regarding the state authorities.

Far from measures to protect immigrant communities, Operation Stonegarden funds overtime for police officers to bolster the Border Patrol. This is not a new measure, but one that has been carried out since 2023.

New York strengthens immigration controls: What is the Border Patrol’s new operation like?

Known as Operation Stonegarden, the federal-level strategy funds overtime for local police officers to help with patrols of border highways and waterways.

According to local records, the local agents in New York have already handed over about 24 immigrants to the Border Patrol since it began in 2023. The detentions took place after traffic stops for violations on state routes.

Police are paid overtime to cooperate with the Border Patrol: What does the state government think?

Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York State, allocated 2.7 million to fund Operation Stonegarden to carry out security tasks, a decision criticized by the recent law she herself signed that prohibits formal alliances between local police and the immigration agency.

According to the governor’s office, the Hochul administration rules out support for these civil processes that aim to expel immigrants.