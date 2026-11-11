On Jan. 8 this year, the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) in Mexico unanimously ruled that the biological father remains obligated to pay child support for his children, even when a third party, such as the maternal grandfather, has legally recognized them.

During Wednesday’s full-court session, the high court overturned a ruling by a Collegiate Court that had found the biological father’s support obligation had been met because the maternal grandfather had provided financial support to the girl since her early years.

The justices ruled that child support, including amounts owed for earlier periods, is not a penalty and is not intended to punish. Instead, it is a legal obligation that cannot be replaced, waived, or made conditional on the support other relatives choose to provide.

In that sense, the opinion by Justice Sara Irene Herrerías determined that the biological father’s failure to comply cannot be justified by the solidarity or intervention of other family members , since the responsibility for providing support belongs to the parent.

SCJN sets criteria for calculating retroactive child support

The Supreme Court laid out a series of factors judges must consider when determining the amount of retroactive child support.

Among the points they must consider are:

Knowledge of the pregnancy or birth: determine whether the biological father knew he was expecting a child or was aware of the child’s birth.

The parent’s conduct: assess whether he acted in good faith or bad faith in meeting his support responsibilities.

Inability to comply: the father identified as the support debtor must show that he did not have the necessary means to meet that obligation.

The full court also clarified that the legal recognition made by another family member, in this case, the maternal grandfather, is a legitimate measure to protect the child and should not be interpreted negatively.

However, that action cannot be used as an argument to free the biological father from his responsibilities or to transfer to another person an obligation that legally belongs to him.

The court also said the amount of retroactive support must be set according to the principle of proportionality, taking into account both the parent’s financial ability and the child’s needs.

The ruling stems from Direct Review Amparo 7178/2024, approved by the SCJN full court on Jan. 7, 2026, under the opinion of Justice Sara Irene Herrerías Guerra.

What does the right to support include, according to the Supreme Court?

The opinion approved by the SCJN states that the right to receive support is not limited to money alone, but also covers the resources and care needed to ensure the full development of children and adolescents.

This includes material, educational, and developmental needs, as well as the care needed to ensure decent and appropriate living conditions during childhood.