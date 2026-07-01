The shortage of health professionals stopped being a long-term concern and became an urgent problem for the U.S. health care system. Faced with this situation, Texas has made a decision that breaks with decades of medical tradition: to allow doctors trained abroad to practice without the need to complete an exhaustive local residency.

The initiative, formalized through HB 2038, also known as the “DOCTOR Act”, aims to address critical vacancies, reduce waiting lists, and prevent the collapse of hospitals in rural areas and mid-sized cities in the state.

This change is significant: for the first time, the medical Green Card is no longer obligatorily tied to a traditional residency in Texas and is replaced by a prolonged supervision system.

What provisions are set by the recent HB 2038 legislation in Texas

The regulation, which was approved in December 2025, allows doctors with international training to practice under an alternative scheme:

This change responds to two structural factors: the aging of the current medical workforce and sustained population growth, especially in the south of the state and in rural areas.

Regarding the profile of the professionals, The Texas Tribune noted:

“Of the 100,000 licensed doctors in Texas, approximately one quarter were trained outside the United States, which matches the national proportion. It is unclear how many of them actually practice as doctors.”

Why was this resolution adopted in Texas

Unlike other states, Texas presents a critical combination:

Rapid population growth.

An increase in the elderly population.

Lack of specialists in general medicine, pediatrics, and community health.

Difficulty attracting doctors to areas far from large cities.

Legislator Tom Oliverson explained the essence of the problem: “Basically, there are individuals willing to come and practice medicine in our state and they are capable of doing so. All of these people are doctors. However, they cannot practice here or the process is so arduous that they decided not to.”

Requirements needed for a foreign doctor to practice in Texas

The law does not automatically grant authorization to just any professional. Doctors must meet both formal and technical requirements, including:

Have five years of prior experience .

Demonstrate proficiency in English .

Have no disciplinary record .

Pass the required licensing exams in the United States.

Have a specific job offer in Texas.

This approach aims to avoid uncontrolled relaxation and preserve minimum standards in the quality of care.