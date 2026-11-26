The Form N-400 is used in the United States to apply for naturalization, the process by which a person born abroad becomes an U.S. citizen.

Those basing their eligibility on having been permanent residents for at least 5 years may submit this form to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) 90 calendar days before they complete the requirement.

In that context, it is essential that the document meet all required filing requirements, because otherwise the agency says the application may be rejected.

U.S. citizenship applications may be rejected for those who complete Form N-400 this way

The application may be filed online or submitted by mail. In the latter case, it is essential to verify that the pages used correspond to the edition date indicated by the authorities. At present, the form must be the one dated 01/20/25 at the bottom of the form.

In addition, when completing and printing the pages of the document, it is important to make sure they are all from the same edition, that forms are not mixed together, and that the page numbers are visible.

“If any pages of the form are missing or the pages are from different editions, we may reject your application,” USCIS warns.

Another required step when filing is to make sure the document bears the applicant’s signature. “We will reject any form that is not signed,” it says.

How to File Form N-400 for U.S. Citizenship by Mail

To file this way, you need to check the Direct Filing Addresses for Form N-400, which can be found by clicking here, which lists where it should be sent in each case. USCIS then urges applicants to have an online account to review and track the process closely.

Those who already have an online account can file their form this way and pay the applicable fees there, unless they are requesting a fee reduction or a waiver.

“If you are requesting a fee reduction or a fee waiver, you cannot file Form N-400 online. You must submit a paper Form N-400, along with the appropriate waiver request and required evidence,” the agency says.