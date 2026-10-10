The October 2026 Supplemental Security Income payment schedule (SSI) is one of the main questions from those who receive this financial assistance in the United States.

However, in addition to knowing the date of the next deposit, beneficiaries must pay attention to their monthly income: exceeding certain limits can affect eligibility and reduce the money they receive.

How much money can be earned per month to receive SSI?

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA, by its acronym in English), reference monthly earned income for an adult must not exceed $2703.

However, this amount does not mean that anyone who earns less is automatically entitled to the benefit, nor that anyone who exceeds it is excluded in all cases.

The agency also evaluates other income: available resources, age, the existence of a disability or blindness. Another factor it takes into account is money coming from sources other than work, such as pensions, disability benefits and unemployment benefits.

The SSA clarifies that “the income limit increases for couples and when parents apply for children”.

Income that can reduce or prevent SSI payments

Wages and self-employment : The money a person earns from their job or from self-employment.

Disability benefits : Certain benefits received by the applicant.

Unemployment payments : Income that may be counted to determine SSI eligibility and amount.

Pensions : Periodic payments from retirement or another pension source.

Income from certain family members may influence the assessment when the rules applicable to spouses or parents of minor beneficiaries are applied.

According to the SSA, for every $2 a person earns from work, the SSI payment is reduced by approximately $1. Meanwhile, for every $1 received from non-work sources, the benefit decreases by approximately the same amount.

Disability, age 64 or 65: what happens in these cases

If the beneficiary is 64 years old or younger, they must have a disability that:

Affects their ability to work for a year or more.

Will cause death.

Severely limits daily activity (for children with disabilities).

If they have a disability, they must also prove that in that month of applying for the process, they earned less than $1690 from their work. Citizens aged 65 or older do not need to have a disability to receive SSI.

How much does SSI pay a person or a couple in 2026?

The maximum monthly SSI amount in 2026 is $994 for one person and $1491 for an eligible couple.

The actual amount may be lower depending on countable income, living situation, and other factors evaluated by the SSA. For example, if a person lives in someone else’s home and does not pay their share of food and housing expenses, their payment could be reduced to $351.33.

Does money in bank accounts matter?

The SSA also sets limits on financial resources (money in bank accounts, certain vehicles, or valuable assets) that a person may own, among which the following stand out:

$2000 for one person.

$3000 for a couple.

SSI payments are usually deposited on the first day of each month. For October 2026, the expected date was Thursday, October 1. However, since November 1 falls on a Sunday, that month’s payment will be moved up to Friday, October 30. Therefore, this month will have two disbursements from the program.

Who can receive SSI?

SSI is intended for adults and children who meet the following requirements: