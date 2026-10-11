United States Social Security retirees who were born between the 1st and the 10th of any month will receive their October payment next week, according to the schedule of the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The date corresponds to the second Wednesday of the month and applies to beneficiaries whose birthday falls within that range.

When do retirees born between the 1st and the 10th get paid?

Retirees born between the 1st and the 10th of any month are scheduled to have their deposit on Wednesday, October 14. The payment does not require beneficiaries to complete any additional procedure because of their birth date.

The SSA schedule continues as follows:

Third Wednesday of the month, October 21: beneficiaries born between the 11th and the 20th.

Fourth Wednesday of the month, October 28: beneficiaries born between the 21st and the 31st.

What should you do if the Social Security payment does not arrive on the expected day?

In this situation, the SSA recommends: “If you do not receive your payment on the expected date, please wait an additional three mailing days before contacting Social Security”.

Is SSI paid on the same day as retirement?

No. The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) uses a different schedule from Social Security retirement benefits. In general, the SSA schedules SSI payment for the first day of each month, although it may bring it forward when that date coincides with a non-working day.

In October, SSI beneficiaries will receive two payments: