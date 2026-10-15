U.S. retirees whose birthdays fall between the 1st and the 10th of any month receive the first Social Security payment of 2027 with the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on Wednesday, January 13, if the usual calendar of the Social Security Administration (SSA) keeps this year’s schedule.

The increase will be 3.6% and will apply to January benefits, so the updated amount will depend on how much each beneficiary receives. Among all programs, the adjustment will benefit approximately 76 million people in the country.

When the Social Security COLA increase is paid in January 2027

The key date for retirees born between the 1st and the 10th would be Wednesday, January 13, 2027. This group is part of the first monthly Social Security payment batch, which is generally deposited on the second Wednesday of each month.

The SSA schedule distributes retirement payments according to the beneficiary’s date of birth. Thus, those born between the 1st and the 10th usually receive their money on the second Wednesday; those whose birthdays are between the 11th and the 20th, on the third; and those born between the 21st and the 31st, on the fourth Wednesday.

“The 3.6 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to nearly 72 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2027,” the agency says.

The measure also applies to those who receive disability and survivor benefits.

What the SSA 2027 payment schedule would be for retirees born from the 1st to the 10th

If conditions remain the same, the Social Security 2027 deposit schedule for those born between the 1st and the 10th would be as follows:

Wednesday, January 13

Wednesday, February 10

Wednesday, March 10

Wednesday, April 14

Wednesday, May 12

Wednesday, June 9

Wednesday, July 14

Wednesday, August 11

Wednesday, September 8

Wednesday, October 13

Wednesday, November 10

Wednesday, December 8

How much will Social Security retirement increase with the 2027 COLA

Although the announced adjustment will be 3.6%, the increase in dollars will vary depending on each retiree’s monthly benefit. For example, by way of illustration:

As a reference, a person who currently receives US$1,000 per month would see an increase of US$36 if the adjustment is calculated on that amount, bringing it to US$1,036 .

Someone receiving US$1,500 would move up to US$1,554 .

A US$2,000 benefit would rise to US$2,072.

The figures are mathematical examples and do not represent official individual amounts. The net payment may be different if there are deductions, such as Medicare premiums or other applicable deductions.

When will those who receive SSI receive the COLA increase

About 7.3 million Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will have a different date. The SSA announced that the 3.6% increase will begin to be reflected in the payments on December 31, 2026.