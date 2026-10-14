The United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers a tax benefit for those who adopt a child and meet the conditions established by the agency. For tax year 2025, the adoption tax credit reaches a maximum of US$17,280 per eligible child, with a refundable portion of up to US$5,000.

Taxpayers must complete Form 8839 and meet the requirements related to adoption, qualifying expenses, and their income, according to IRS rules.

Those who meet the conditions can claim the credit on their federal return and, if they are due a refund, receive it by direct deposit into a bank account.

Who can access up to US$5,000 from the IRS in their bank accounts?

The IRS offers a tax credit for people who adopt an eligible child and meet the tax requirements. Receiving up to US$5,000 depends on eligibility, the applicable credit, and other return factors such as payments, other credits, and possible tax debts.

It should be noted that the benefit may apply to domestic and international adoptions, including those carried out through public or private adoption systems.

Form 8839: What requirements must people meet to receive the adoption tax credit?

To access the credit, the taxpayer must have an eligible child and meet the income limits set by the IRS. The child must be under 18 years old or physically or mentally unable to care for themselves; also, the expenses claimed must be reasonable, necessary, and related to the legal adoption process.

For tax year 2025, the modified adjusted gross income limits are:

$259,190 or less : the income limit does not reduce the credit.

Between $259,191 and $299,189 : the credit is gradually reduced.

$299,190 or more: the credit is excluded for exceeding the income limit.

Expenses that may qualify include adoption fees, attorney fees, court costs, and travel expenses related to the process, including meals and lodging. Expenses that do not qualify include, among others, expenses reimbursed by an employer or paid by certain public programs, or those used to claim another tax benefit.

In general, married people must file a joint return to claim the credit, although there are exceptions.

How to request the IRS refund of up to $5,000 by direct deposit into a bank account?

To claim the credit, the taxpayer must complete Form 8839 (Qualified Adoption Expenses) and attach it to their federal tax return. This form allows the corresponding credit to be calculated according to the expenses and applicable conditions.

In this regard, if a refund is due, the taxpayer may provide the details of a bank account to receive it by direct deposit, as long as the taxpayer has filed the form, meets the requirements, and is eligible to collect $5,000.