The Social Security retirement fund could run out in 2032, one year earlier than projected. The annual report from the program’s trustees, released this Tuesday, confirms that the shortfall in the Social Security Administration (SSA) accelerated and that beneficiaries would start receiving less sooner than expected.

The system would not collapse: payments would continue, but at reduced amounts. Rising health care costs and government spending are the factors that brought forward the projections.

Since when have Social Security payments been in danger?

The specific retirement fund moved up its critical date from 2033 to 2032. The combined SSA fund—retirement and disability— would not be able to pay full benefits starting in 2034, a date unchanged from the previous report.

Beyond that threshold, the program’s income would cover only 83% of scheduled payments. Medicare’s hospital fund keeps its projected depletion date of 2033.

Key dates according to the report

2032: projected depletion of the SSA retirement fund

2033: projected depletion of the Medicare hospital fund

2034: the combined SSA fund would not be able to pay full benefits

83%: the percentage that current income could support after depletion

What does the SSA shortfall mean for those receiving benefits?

Commissioner Frank Bisignano said the Trump administration is committed to protecting the program and eliminating fraud . The trustees—including the Treasury secretary and the Labor secretary—said the results show the urgency of reforming the system.

With about 70.1 million people enrolled in Medicare and millions more depending on retirement benefits, any cut would directly affect household finances across the country. SSA benefits have not undergone structural reform for about four decades, when the eligibility age was raised from 65 to 67.