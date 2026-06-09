The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) confirmed which states decided to participate in the new Federal Scholarship Tax Credit (FSTC) program, an initiative that will allow taxpayers in participating jurisdictions to obtain a tax credit of up to $1,700 for making donations intended to fund educational scholarships.

This measure is regulated under the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” and, according to authorities, seeks to promote access to primary and secondary education through contributions to authorized organizations that provide student scholarships.

Who will be able to deduct up to $1,700 from their taxes

According to the IRS, eligible taxpayers will be able to claim a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 if they make qualified contributions to a Scholarship Granting Organization (Scholarship Granting Organization).

Along those lines, to access the benefit, it is necessary to meet two basic requirements

The donation must be made to a qualified SGO

The organization must be located in a state that has opted into the program

Which states are already part of the program

According to the federal agency, the following states have already confirmed their participation:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Iowa

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

West Virginia

Wyoming

The IRS noted that the list may expand in the future if more states decide to join the program.

How this new federal tax credit works

The program does not provide a direct payment to taxpayers, but instead allows them to claim a federal tax credit for eligible contributions made to authorized organizations.

In this way, those who meet the requirements will be able to reduce their tax burden by up to $1,700.