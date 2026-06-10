En esta noticia

When a debt with the treasury remains unresolved for some time, the process stops being administrative and moves to direct action. In the United States, ignoring final notices can enable measures that immediately affect the taxpayer’s money and assets.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Automated Collection System (ACS), can move forward with seizures if the taxpayer does not respond to the Final Notice of Intent to Levy.

The IRS notice that absolutely everyone must respond to on time

Before carrying out a levy, the IRS sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy. Through this key notification, the agency informs:

  • Details of the outstanding debt
  • The deadline of up to 30 days to respond or resolve the issue

This is the last notice before collection measures are activated.

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IRS automatically seizes everyone who did not complete this procedure on time

If the taxpayer ignores this final notice or does not respond within the established deadlines:

  • The case moves to the active collection system (ACS)
  • Levy is enabled without further warnings
  • The room for negotiation is drastically reduced

Failure to respond speeds up the process.

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IRS can seize these assets

Through the ACS, the IRS can apply:

  • Seizure of bank accounts
  • Withholding of wages (wage garnishment)
  • Intervention on property and assets