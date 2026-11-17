The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) set Nov. 18, 2026 as the deadline to create a personal account and turn on electronic notices. Those who meet that requirement will be able to check their 2027 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) notice online, before receiving the paper version by mail .

The agency said the increase will be 3.6% for about 76 million people. On average, retirement benefits will rise by about $75 a month starting in January.

2027 COLA increase: how to get early notice

To get early access to the notice, beneficiaries must have a my Social Security personal account and opt in to electronic notifications before Nov. 18.

The process is handled through the SSA’s official site (www.ssa.gov/myaccount). The platform is available in English and allows users to view personal benefit information.

Once inside the account, users must go to Message Center preferences and turn on electronic notices. They can also choose to receive alerts by email or text message when a new notice is available.

When the 2027 COLA notice will be available online

Beneficiaries who complete registration before Nov. 18 will be able to view their digital notice starting at the end of that month in the Message Center. The document will include personalized information on the new monthly amount, payment dates and any deductions applied to each benefit.

Those who do not turn on electronic notices will receive the paper notice in December.

How much Social Security will increase in 2027 and how much beneficiaries will receive

The 2027 COLA will be 3.6% and will apply to both Social Security beneficiaries and those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The effective dates will vary by program:

Social Security: the increase will begin with January 2027 payments.

SSI: the increase will take effect with the Dec. 31, 2026 payment.

On average, retirees will receive about $75 more per month. However, the exact amount will depend on each person’s benefit.