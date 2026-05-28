The U.S. Department of the Treasury presented this Thursday the so-called “Trump Accounts” so that parents can start a financial investment for their children, the benefits of which they will be able to withdraw tax-advantaged once they reach adulthood.

As of today, the platform’s mobile applications are available for download, and starting July 4, when the United States commemorates 250 years of independence, the accounts will be able to receive contributions from parents, relatives, and “eligible” third parties, subject to annual limits, the Treasury said in a statement.

“ Opening a Trump account for your child represents a major step toward building lasting financial security through tax-advantaged investments ,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended.

How Trump Accounts will work and what the money will be for

Minors, as the account holders, will be able to withdraw the money when they turn 18, with tax incentives for “a home down payment, education, or to start a small business”.

“If the money is used for other purposes, then it will be taxed at a higher rate,” the note clarified.

For Bessent, the “Trump Accounts” program makes it possible to “ensure that America’s youth take part in this new era of economic participation”.

The U.S. administration presented this economic initiative as “a custom white-label product, designed exclusively for the Treasury Department”.

Who may receive an initial deposit in these accounts

The $1,000 deposit provided by the government will be made into the accounts of children born after December 31, 2024, and before January 1, 2029.

U.S. President Donald Trump explained at the time that the accounts would be linked to “stock market” returns and described the program as a “pro-family” measure.

Source: EFE