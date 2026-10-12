Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in the United States will receive a deposit on Friday, October 30, 2026 corresponding to the following month.

Why the SSA will move Social Security payment up to October 30

The Social Security Administration (SSA) will advance November’s payment because the 1st of that month falls on a Sunday, a schedule change that will allow eligible beneficiaries to collect earlier than usual.

SSI is usually paid on the first day of each month, but when that date falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or a federal holiday, the SSA schedules the deposit for the last business day before.

The early deposit does not change the benefit amount or mean the beneficiary will receive additional money.

Who will receive the deposit on October 30

The payment on Friday the 30th corresponds to people who meet the requirements to receive SSI. The federal program is mainly aimed at people over 65, blind people, or people with disabilities who meet the established income and resource limits.

Who will receive three Social Security deposits in October

A group of beneficiaries will be able to receive three deposits during October:

Thursday, October 1 : SSI payment corresponding to October.

Friday, October 2 : regular Social Security payment for those who are paid according to the day 3 schedule, moved up because October 3 falls on a Saturday.

Friday, October 30: SSI payment corresponding to November, moved up because November 1 falls on a Sunday.

When Social Security retirees are paid in October

Retirees who are paid under the usual SSA schedule receive their payments according to their birth date. The October dates are:

Wednesday the 14th : those born between the 1st and 10th.

Wednesday the 21st : those born between the 11th and 20th.

Wednesday the 28th: those born between the 21st and 31st.

Those who began receiving benefits before May 1997 and certain groups with specific rules may have a different schedule.