The U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) has a monthly schedule that sets out when retirement benefits, disability payments, and benefits for people with limited income and resources are deposited. The dates vary by program and beneficiary circumstances, so not everyone receives the money on the same day.

As October draws to a close, the schedule calls for new deposits between Friday, Oct. 30, and the first days of November. These dates are important for people who need to plan their expenses and know when their benefit money will be available.

The federal agency also sets a payment order for the rest of the month, with dates that can depend on when the person began receiving benefits or on their date of birth. Checking the official schedule allows you to see which day applies to each group and anticipate upcoming deposits.

Who gets Social Security on October 30, 2026?

The SSA scheduled the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) deposit for Friday, Oct. 30, for November. The payment is being made early because Nov. 1 falls on a Sunday, and the agency does not make this program’s payments on weekends.

SSI is a program for people aged 65 and older, and people who are blind or have disabilities and have limited income and resources. Unlike regular retirement benefits or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), eligibility for SSI does not depend on earning work credits, but on meeting the program’s financial and other requirements.

Which beneficiaries will receive their next payment on November 3?

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, will be the payment date for two groups: people who started receiving Social Security benefits before May 1997 and those who collect Social Security and SSI at the same time.

For those who receive retirement, survivor benefits, or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), the usual date depends on when they began receiving benefits and the applicable payment rules. For most people who entered the system on or after May 1, 1997, the schedule is organized by the birth date of the person whose work history determines the benefit:

Second Wednesday of the month : people born from the 1st to the 10th.

Third Wednesday of the month : people born from the 11th to the 20th.

Fourth Wednesday of the month: people born from the 21st to the 31st.

In November, those dates will be 10, 18, and 25, respectively. The first group will be paid on Tuesday, Nov. 10, because Wednesday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, a federal holiday.