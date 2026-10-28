The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is one of the most important tax benefits for low- and moderate-income workers because it can translate into a direct cash refund. Each year, its maximum amount is adjusted for inflation, and a new increase is projected for 2027.

What the EITC Is and Why It Can Mean a Refund

The EITC is a tax credit designed to reward and help people who work and earn low or moderate incomes. Its big advantage is that it is refundable: that means if the credit is greater than the taxes a person owes, the difference is returned as a refund. In other words, a worker can end up receiving money from the IRS even if their tax bill is low or zero.

The amount each person actually receives depends on three factors: their income, their filing status, and the number of qualifying children. So the projected maximum is a ceiling: not everyone receives that amount, but rather the amount that applies to their situation.

Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) Increase: How Much Is Projected for 2027

The EITC amount depends on the number of qualifying children. These are the confirmed maximum amounts for 2026 and the projected amounts for 2027:

No children : from $664 (confirmed for 2026) to about $680 (projected for 2027).

One child : from $4,427 to about $4,538.

Two children : from $7,316 to about $7,499.

Three or more children: from $8,231 to about $8,400.

The IRS updates EITC amounts every year in a document called a Revenue Procedure, which it usually publishes between October and November. As of this report, the official figures for 2027 have not yet been released.

That is why the numbers being used are estimates based on inflation, and they may differ by a few dollars from the final figure announced by the agency.