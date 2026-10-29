To renew a driver’s license in New York, you must meet one basic requirement: the license you want to renew must not have been expired for two years or more.

The state sets a maximum 24-month expiration period for renewal eligibility. If that time is exceeded, the license holder must get a driver’s license from scratch, as if applying for the first time.

For that reason, anyone with a driver’s license that expired in October 2024 or earlier will not be eligible to renew in New York in October 2026 if the two years have passed and will need to apply for a new license.

Driver’s licenses that expired in October 2024 have reached the two-year mark and can no longer be renewed

Under the two-year rule, anyone whose driver’s license expired in October 2024 or earlier is no longer eligible to renew and must apply for a completely new original license through the standard process.

“If your license expired 2 years ago or more, you must apply for an original. You must pass the vision test and the written test, complete a pre-licensing course and pass a driving test ,” the DMV explains.

When you can renew a driver’s license

The driver’s license can be renewed up to one year before it expires and no later than two years after expiration.

Completing the process within that time means you will not have to pay the fees again.

Those who already have a Real ID or an enhanced driver’s license can choose to renew online. The same applies to those who want to keep their standard license.

Important information for anyone with an expired driver’s license

Driving with an expired license can result in fines of: