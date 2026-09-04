The Social Security Administration (SSA) told all fathers and mothers that those who want to claim their children as dependents on their tax return in order to access tax credits and other benefits will need to have a key piece of information: the Social Security number (SSN).

The easiest way to request it is by completing the information request box provided by the hospital where the information for obtaining the birth certificate is provided at the hospital.

The SSN is necessary to claim the child as a dependent on the income tax return. For this reason, correctly completing this part of the procedure is essential when filing Form 1040.

The box parents must complete when registering the birth

When the baby’s birth certificate application is completed at the hospital, parents are asked whether they want to request a Social Security number for the newborn.

If they answer yes, they must provide the SSNs of both parents. However, if this information is not yet available, it is still possible to apply for an SSN for the baby.

Getting it at this time can avoid later delays, because if you wait to carry out the procedure at a Social Security office, it may be necessary to verify the child’s birth certificate.

Why the SSN is important in the United States

In addition to allowing you to claim the child as a dependent to access tax credits, the number may be needed for procedures such as

Opening a bank account for the child

Buying savings bonds for the minor

Obtaining medical coverage

Requesting government services for the child

However, at the time of birth, obtaining the SSN is voluntary.

How to request the Social Security Number

If the parents did not request it at the hospital, the procedure can be started online and then completed at an SSA office.

In addition, Form SS-5 can be completed and printed to request a card.

In either case, documentation proving the child’s U.S. citizenship, age, and identity must be presented, as well as documents proving the identity of the person carrying out the procedure and their relationship to the child.