Foot pain and fatigue can appear after spending many hours standing, walking for long periods, or doing physical activity. Faced with this discomfort, there are simple home methods that can relieve the area without needing to resort to special items.

One of them consists of rolling a bottle with frozen water under the sole of the foot. The technique combines cold and self-massage, two resources that can help temporarily reduce inflammation and relax the tissues of the foot.

Rolling a frozen water bottle under the sole of the foot is a simple technique that combines two effects: the localized application of cold and the self-massage produced by the movement of the bottle.

Cold can help temporarily reduce pain and inflammation, while rolling the bottle allows you to massage and mobilize the tissues of the sole of the foot. For that reason, this practice is recommended for those who suffer from pain related to plantar fasciitis.

Points to keep in mind: How should it be done correctly?

To use this technique you need a small or medium bottle filled with water and previously frozen. Then, place it on the floor and gently rest the sole of the foot on it.

The movement should be done back and forth, going from the heel to the front part of the foot, applying moderate pressure, without causing intense pain.

It is important to stop the exercise if it causes severe pain, excessive numbness, or worsening discomfort.