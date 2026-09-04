changes that could affect millions of Americans following the implementation of the Working Families Tax Cuts. The new provisions modify several tax deductions, tax credits and other benefits available to individuals, workers and families.

The changes cover different areas of the tax system, including deductions for certain workers, benefits for families and dependents, health-related provisions, retirement savings and other tax measures. The IRS has published guidance to help taxpayers understand which provisions may apply to them.

New deductions for workers

Among the changes highlighted by the IRS are new deductions aimed at certain types of income earned by workers.

One of the most notable provisions is the deduction for qualified overtime compensation, which allows eligible taxpayers to deduct qualifying overtime pay under the rules established by the new law.

The IRS has also issued guidance on the No Tax on Tips provision, which provides a deduction for certain qualified tip income for eligible workers.

The Internal Revenue Service guidance details eligibility for new deductions and credits under Working Families Tax Cuts.

These deductions do not automatically mean that every worker will pay no federal income tax on all overtime or tips. Eligibility and deduction limits depend on the specific rules that apply to each taxpayer.

Additional benefits for seniors

The new tax provisions also include an enhanced deduction for seniors.

The IRS has published information explaining who may qualify and how the deduction works. This provision is separate from other deductions and credits that may be available to older taxpayers.

Seniors should review the eligibility requirements carefully because the benefit depends on factors such as age, income and filing circumstances.

Changes affecting families and children

Families are also among those affected by the Working Families Tax Cuts.

The IRS has highlighted changes involving tax benefits for parents and families, as well as provisions related to adoption and other family expenses.

The legislation also created Trump Accounts, a new type of account designed to help families save for their children’s future. The IRS states that parents, guardians and other authorized individuals can establish these accounts for eligible children.

Under the program, eligible children can receive a one-time $1,000 pilot contribution, subject to the applicable requirements and rules.

Tax credits can reduce the amount owed

It is important to distinguish between a tax deduction and a tax credit.

According to the IRS, deductions reduce the amount of income subject to federal income tax, while credits directly reduce the amount of tax owed. Some refundable credits may also result in a payment to an eligible taxpayer when the credit exceeds the person’s tax liability.

Existing programs such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) continue to provide tax benefits to eligible low- and moderate-income workers and families.