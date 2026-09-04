The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced an important change for employers who use its online services to submit wage information. The agency confirmed that the previous W-2/W-2c Online application will be discontinued in September, meaning employers with pending reports should complete their submissions before the deadline.

According to the official information published by the SSA, the previous application will be retired on September 19, 2026. The agency recommends that employers submit any pending reports by September 18, before access to the old application ends.

What procedure do employers need to complete?

The change affects the electronic submission of Forms W-2 and W-2c, which employers use to report employees’ wages and certain withheld amounts to the Social Security Administration.

These services are available through Business Services Online (BSO), the SSA’s platform for employers, accountants, payroll professionals and other authorized users. The system provides several tools for submitting wage information and verifying employees’ Social Security numbers.

The SSA offers electronic filing at no cost and provides confirmation when submitted wage reports are received. Among the available services are W-2 Online, Wage File Upload, AccuWage and the Social Security Number Verification Service (SSNVS).

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced an important change for employers who use its online services to submit wage information.

The key date is September 18, 2026. Employers who still need to use the previous W-2/W-2c Online application should complete their pending submissions by that date.

Beginning September 19, the old application will no longer be available. The SSA is transitioning employers to an updated system as part of the modernization of its online services.

The agency also states that users accessing Business Services Online must use a Login.gov or ID.me account. Existing BSO credentials can be associated with the new account after the required authentication process is completed.

What happens after the old application is discontinued?

The retirement of the previous application does not mean that employers will lose access to electronic wage-reporting services. Instead, the SSA is directing users toward its updated platform.

Employers should make sure they can access the new system before they need to file their next wage reports. The agency recommends completing the registration and authentication process in advance rather than waiting until the next filing deadline.

The updated services will continue to support employers with tasks involving W-2 and W-2c forms, wage-reporting files and Social Security number verification.

Employers should prepare before the deadline

Employers who have outstanding reports should review their records and complete any necessary submissions before September 18, 2026.

They should also make sure they have access to Login.gov or ID.me and can successfully enter the SSA’s Business Services Online platform.

The regular deadline for submitting W-2 forms to the SSA remains January 31, subject to the agency’s rules regarding weekends and federal holidays. The September deadline specifically concerns the retirement of the previous online W-2/W-2c application.

The SSA provides additional assistance and resources for employers who encounter problems with wage reporting, registration or access to its online services.