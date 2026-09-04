Checking your driver’s license status online can help you confirm whether your license is valid, expired, suspended, or subject to another restriction without visiting a DMV office. The process is handled by each state, so the website, information required, and services available online can vary depending on where your license was issued.

In the United States, driver licensing is administered at the state level. While many states offer online tools to check a license or driving record, the agency responsible may not always be called the Department of Motor Vehicles, or DMV.

How to check your driver’s license status online

The first step is to visit the official motor vehicle agency website for the state that issued your license. USAGov provides a directory of state motor vehicle services that can help you find the correct government website.

Once on the state website, look for sections such as “Online Services,” “Driver Services,” “License Status” or “Driving Record.” The exact name of the service will depend on the state.

For example, the California DMV includes a “Driver’s License/ID Card Status” option among its online services. The service allows drivers to check the status of a driver’s license or ID card application or renewal.

What information do you need?

The information required depends on the state, but you may need your driver’s license number and other personal information to verify your identity.

Some state systems may require you to create or access an online account before displaying your information. California, for example, says users checking the status of a driver’s license or ID card application should have their license or ID number available and be prepared to log in to a MyDMV account or create one.

Because requirements are not uniform nationwide, drivers should use the official website of the state that issued their license rather than relying on a third-party status-check service.

What your license status can show

Depending on the state and the type of online service available, the result may indicate whether your driving privilege is valid, suspended, revoked, or otherwise subject to an action.

A driving record can provide more information than a basic status check. In California, for example, the DMV says a driver’s record can show a “VALID” or “SUSPENDED or REVOKED” license status. The record can also contain information about violations and other actions affecting driving privileges.

A license can also expire even if there is no suspension. The expiration date is generally printed on the physical license, although the rules and renewal procedures vary by state.

What to do if your license is suspended

If an online check shows that your license is suspended or revoked, do not assume that paying a fee or renewing the license will automatically restore your driving privileges.

The reason for the suspension determines what steps are required. Depending on the state and the underlying issue, you may need to resolve a court matter, provide documentation, pay a reinstatement fee, or complete another requirement before you can legally drive again.

In the United States, driver licensing is administered at the state level. Gemini IA

For example, California provides online services for certain suspension-related actions, including payment of eligible reissue fees. Its DMV also notes that drivers with other unresolved suspensions or holds may need to address those issues before their driving privilege can be restored.