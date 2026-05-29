The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) published a tax tip on its official page reminding U.S. taxpayers with homes in their name to check whether their properties meet conditions to access tax benefits

These types of benefits can help cover housing-related expenses and ease the tax situation of several taxpayers with refunds and deductions to be applied during tax season.

The government confirmed additional refunds: Who can access them?

The IRS grants tax benefits to homeowners to reduce the tax burden through deductions and tax credits. Among the most requested is the Mortgage Interest Credit, which is intended to help low-income people cope with the costs of homeownership.

Those who qualify for this credit can claim the mortgage interest paid each year on their corresponding tax returns.

Additionally, those who itemize their deductions can deduct state and local property taxes, as well as mortgage interest, within the limits established by law.

Homeowners who meet these conditions will receive benefits: How can they access them?

To access the Mortgage Interest Credit, the homeowner must have a Mortgage Credit Certificate (MCC) issued by a state or local authority. This is only granted for a new mortgage intended for the purchase of a primary residence.

Those who additionally wish to deduct property taxes or mortgage interest can choose to itemize their deductions instead of using the standard deduction. The IRS recommends keeping mortgage forms, payment receipts, and information about property taxes.

How long do you have to access it?

The credits and deductions related to housing must be claimed when filing the tax return for the corresponding fiscal year and season in question.

Likewise, the IRS recommends checking whether you are eligible for these programs to gather the necessary documentation during the year and take advantage of the tax benefits.