The measure is part of the forced collection process and is triggered when a person fails to file returns, ignores official notices, or defaults on payment plans for months or years.

The United States Government confirmed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can make home visits to all taxpayers who accumulate long periods of time without regularizing certain mandatory procedures.

IRS agents will make home visits to those who have not completed the procedure

Home visits are carried out by the IRS for those people who have unresolved tax debts for long periods. Although these inspections are not carried out automatically, they indicate that the case has reached a critical stage in the collection process.

It is essential that taxpayers understand the seriousness of this situation and take the necessary measures to address their tax obligations before actions by the tax authority intensify.

Problems usually arise when a taxpayer:

Does not file their tax return

Does not pay the amount owed

Does not respond to IRS letters

Breaks an agreed payment plan

Seizure of accounts, assets, and wages for taxpayers who ignore tax visits

If the taxpayer does not respond, the IRS has the authority to proceed with the following actions:

Seizures of bank accounts

Withholding of wages

Deductions from federal benefits

Liens on properties

Seizure of assets in extreme situations

It is imperative that taxpayers maintain proper communication with the IRS to avoid these drastic measures that can significantly affect their financial situation.