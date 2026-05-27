Receiving an inheritance in the United States does not mean being able to dispose of the assets immediately. Before any distribution, there is a key obligation that many overlook, and that can lead to severe consequences if not fulfilled.

The deceased’s tax debts do NOT disappear

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) establishes that, when a person dies, their tax obligations do not expire. On the contrary:

They become part of the estate

They must be paid with the available assets

They take priority over distribution to heirs

No heir can receive their share until the tax situation is regularized.

IRS seizes accounts and assets of everyone who delayed this inheritance procedure

If the people responsible for the inheritance do not settle the debts before distributing the assets:

The IRS can claim the amount owed

It can begin collection actions

It can seize assets from the estate

In some cases, even assets that have already been distributed can be affected.