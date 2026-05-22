Thousands of immigrants protected by the DACA program sounded the alarm after a new immigration ruling that could completely change their legal situation in the United States.

The ruling introduces a key precedent that weakens one of the main protections used for years by the so-called “Dreamers”.

What is DACA and why is this historic ruling concerning?

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was created to temporarily protect immigrants who arrived in the United States as children from deportation.

The benefit allows:

Obtaining work permits

Renewing temporary immigration protection

Avoiding deportations while the status remains valid

However, DACA never granted permanent residence or citizenship.

The United States will be able to deport thousands of immigrants: What does the law say exactly?

The new decision by the Department of Justice states that:

Having active DACA does not automatically require closing a deportation case

Immigration judges will have to consider other factors besides DACA status

The Government may continue removal proceedings even against program beneficiaries

More than 500,000 “Dreamers” are currently living under this program in the United States.