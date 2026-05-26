Comcast agreed to a $117.5 million fund to compensate customers whose data was exposed in a security breach in October 2023. Affected users may receive up to $10,000 for documented losses or an alternative payment of $50. The deadline was extended until September 14, 2026.

The largest cable telecommunications company in the United States, owner of Xfinity, notified affected users on December 18, 2023 and denied wrongdoing, but agreed to the settlement to avoid a trial.

Who can claim the Comcast payment and how much is available?

Only those who received Comcast’s official notice in December 2023 qualify. Not all Xfinity subscribers are included: eligibility is limited to those identified in that notice.

The settlement offers two payment options, mutually exclusive and not cumulative:

Compensation options

Up to $10,000 for those who submit proof of losses related to the breach (bank statements, invoices, receipts).

Approximately $50 without documentation. The amount may vary depending on the total number of claims, since the fund is finite.

Identity protection services automatically available to all members once the settlement is approved.

How do you claim the payment before the deadline?

Eligible users must complete the form at comcastbreachsettlement.com before September 14, 2026. Those who do not have their identification code can verify their eligibility from the same site.

Those who want to opt out of the settlement —and keep the right to sue separately— must request it before July 1, 2026. Those who do not act will remain in the settlement, but will not receive any cash payment.