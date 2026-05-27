En esta noticia Drivers’ licenses will be suspended for these reasons

The Permanent Driver’s License in Mexico City (CDMX) was reactivated in November 2024 and since then has become a significant benefit for motorists by eliminating the need for periodic renewals. However, this permit, although it does not expire, is subject to definitive cancellation by the Mobility Secretariat (SEMOVI) if the driver commits serious offenses.

Despite its “permanent” nature, the Mexico City authority reserves the right to revoke the driver’s license in the event of serious violations of the Traffic Regulations in order to guarantee road safety.

Drivers’ licenses will be suspended for these reasons

The SEMOVI has the authority to annul the permit of those drivers who are involved in traffic incidents that cause serious injuries or the death of a person.

Likewise, driving under the influence of alcoholic or narcotic substances, as well as accumulating penalties from the “Drive Without Alcohol” program, are considered very serious.

These actions constitute a latent danger to the lives of others and serve as immediate justification for the cancellation of the document. Permanent cancellation of the driver’s license can also be implemented because of:

One of the most serious causes for the definitive cancellation of the license is directly linked to traffic accidents that result in fatal consequences.

All the reasons why drivers’ licenses will be suspended

There are additional reasons that affect the validity of the permanent driver’s license, such as the submission of false information or documents during the application process. This situation is classified as an immediate and irreversible cause for cancellation .

It is essential for motorists who hold the permanent driver’s license to understand that, in most cases of revocation for these serious offenses, it is not possible to apply for the permit again.

On the other hand, SEMOVI oversees the physical fitness of drivers; if chronic illnesses or disorders that significantly affect the ability to drive safely are present, the authority may require medical or driving tests and, if necessary, proceed with cancellation.

Until when can you apply for a permanent driver’s license in CDMX?

According to the official information provided by the Mobility Secretariat, the program to obtain this document will remain in effect throughout 2026.

Those interested in accessing this benefit must meet certain administrative and criminal restrictions before starting their application.

To issue the document, it is essential to take the following into account:

Not having been sanctioned more than once by the “Drive Without Alcohol” program.

Not having convictions for traffic offenses.

The process will cost $1,500.00 pesos and will require the submission of original and copy documents, such as official identification, proof of address from CDMX or the State of Mexico, paid reference line, and scheduled appointment.