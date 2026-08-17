When a tax obligation with the tax authorities remains unresolved for a considerable period, the matter stops being administrative and becomes a direct action. In the United States, ignoring the final notices can lead to measures that immediately affect the taxpayer’s assets and resources.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Automated Collection System (ACS), has the authority to proceed with seizures if the taxpayer does not respond to the Final Notice of Intent to Levy.

The IRS notice that must not be overlooked

Before a levy is implemented, the IRS sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy. Through this key notification, the agency states:

This is the last notice before collection measures are implemented.

IRS automatically carries out levies against those who have delayed this administrative process.

If the taxpayer ignores this final notice or does not respond within the established deadlines:

The lack of response speeds up the process.

IRS proceeds to seize, individually, all of these assets without delay.

Through ACS, the IRS can impose: