Moisture on walls is one of the most common problems in houses and apartments.

Beyond causing stains, unpleasant odors, and peeling paint, it can create favorable conditions for the appearance of mold.

White vinegar applied undiluted can be used as a homemade option to clean small areas with mold.

White vinegar, an ally for removing moisture from walls

White vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that helps eliminate different types of mold present on household surfaces when the problem is limited.

Unlike some very harsh products, vinegar can penetrate porous materials and act on part of the fungal growth.

However, this method is suitable only for small surfaces. When mold covers a large area or there is a structural moisture problem, professional intervention will be necessary.

How to apply white vinegar to remove mold from the wall

Before starting, it is recommended to use gloves, a mask, and eye protection, since during cleaning the mold spores can disperse into the air.

Then, follow these steps:

Ventilate the room by opening doors and windows.

Spray undiluted white vinegar directly onto the affected area.

Let it sit for 30 to 60 minutes .

Scrub the surface with a stiff-bristled brush.

Remove the residue with a clean damp cloth.

Dry the wall completely to prevent moisture from building up again.

Once the cleaning is finished, it is important to discard the materials used or wash them properly.

Why do moisture and mold appear on walls?

Mold does not appear by chance. There is always a source of moisture that favors its development.

The most common causes are:

Water leaks from the outside.

Leaks in hidden pipes.

Rising damp from the foundations.

Condensation caused by showers, cooking, or heating.

Poor ventilation in rooms.

If the cause is not fixed, mold can reappear even after a deep cleaning.

How to keep moisture from coming back

The best strategy is to control indoor humidity and act quickly when leaks or condensation appear.

Specialists recommend:

Ventilate the home every day.

Use exhaust fans in bathrooms and kitchens.

Repair water leaks as soon as possible.

Dry damp surfaces immediately.

Use dehumidifiers when indoor humidity is high.

Paint the walls with mold-resistant products once they are completely dry.

Keeping the home’s relative humidity between 30% and 50% significantly reduces the risk of mold growth.