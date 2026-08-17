When traveling abroad from the United States, it is extremely important to consider a current rule that applies to all people who, in addition to having U.S. citizenship, are nationals of a foreign country: to be able to enter and leave without problems, it will be mandatory to present your American passport.

Taking this regulation into account is essential to ensure that these documents are up to date, in optimal condition for presentation, and thus avoid any kind of problem at entry and exit points.

Why dual nationals must observe this passport-related requirement

Section 215 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1185) states that both the entry and exit of U.S. citizens in the national territory must be carried out only with a passport of this nationality, regardless of whether they hold another nationality as well.

It is essential to note that the passport must remain valid in order to be considered valid; in addition, depending on the destination, it may be required that it have an additional 6 months of validity from the date the trip would end.

What is the validity period of the U.S. passport

U.S. passports for adults have a maximum validity of ten years, while for minors under 16, the documents are not renewed and are valid for five years.

How to obtain an initial U.S. passport

All the documentation needed to process this credential must be submitted at an authorized passport acceptance center. In this context, the applicant must

Complete form DS-11.

Provide proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate, for example.

Show identification that includes a photograph, such as a valid driver’s license.

Provide photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the identification.

Attach a passport photo together with the application.

Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both the passport book and card are processed).

How to ensure the validity of the U.S. passport for entering and leaving the United States

The United States allows you to keep your passport up to date in three ways.

- Online (available to individuals over 25 years old with eligible documents).

- By mail.

- In person.

Documents that are not eligible for renewal

According to the State Department, documents issued more than 15 years ago; those that are damaged, torn, or lost; documents with a different name; and passports belonging to minors cannot be renewed, but must instead be updated by submitting form DS-11 in person.