The U.S. Department of the Treasury already has the design ready for a $250 bill with Donald Trump’s portrait, a denomination that does not exist in the history of U.S. currency.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed it from the White House, although he warned that its issuance depends on Congress approving a law that is still stalled.

The initiative is tied to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence . The bill, introduced by Republican Representative Joe Wilson of South Carolina, would create an exception to the rule that prohibits living people from appearing on paper currency, a restriction in place since the 19th century.

What would be special about the new $250 bill?

The bill would carry Trump’s official portrait —the same one shown on banners at federal buildings in Washington— along with a commemorative 250th anniversary logo. A never-before-seen detail would be the president’s signature printed on the bill, something that does not appear on any other denomination in circulation.

The Treasury confirmed that it carried out “the appropriate planning and due diligence” to implement a potential congressional mandate aimed at producing the commemorative $250 note.

What is still needed for the $250 bill to reach the public?

The law that would authorize its issuance has not advanced in either chamber. From the White House, Bessent was direct: the decision rests exclusively with Congress, and the Treasury will act in accordance with what current law establishes.

Without that backing, the bill cannot circulate. Even so, the Treasury has already taken internal steps: on May 18, it appointed Michael Brown as acting director of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the agency responsible for producing paper currency if the law eventually moves forward.