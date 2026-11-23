A new storm is set to begin affecting the U.S. West Coast Monday night, Nov. 23, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and mountain snow. The biggest impacts will stretch from the Washington coast to Northern California.

The system could complicate Thanksgiving travel. The forecast warns of possible delays on roads and at airports during a week of heavy traveler traffic.

Which areas will get the heaviest rain, and how long will the storm last

According to AccuWeather’s forecast, the corridor of heaviest rainfall will be along the coast and nearby inland areas, from the northern San Francisco Bay Area to northwestern Washington.

About 2 inches could fall over roughly 36 hours during the event. The storm will develop from that night through Wednesday morning.

The rain could cause temporary standing water on streets and highways. In the San Francisco area, where there have already been heavy rains this month, more precipitation could bring back urban flooding, stream flooding, and fire-scarred terrain.

Why travel could be difficult before Thanksgiving

The system will draw moisture from an atmospheric river, a long, narrow band of concentrated moisture. The mix of rain, wind, and snow could cause delays on Interstate 5 between Seattle and Sacramento, as well as affect travel through mountain sections of Interstates 80 and 90.

Snow will be concentrated mainly in the Cascade Range in Oregon and Washington. This time, the heaviest totals are expected above the mountain passes.

Los Angeles and much of Southern California are expected to be left out of this system’s heaviest rain. Travelers are advised to check forecast updates, since conditions will vary depending on location and timing.