Taxpayers who file a Form 1040-X during the 2027 tax season won’t see their refunds for at least two months. The Internal Revenue Service takes eight to 12 weeks to process amended returns, and in some cases up to 16 weeks.

Form 1040-X, the Amended U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, is how filers fix mistakes or claim credits they missed on a return they already sent. The processing timeline comes from the IRS.

Filing electronically can cut one to two weeks off the wait because it skips the mail. Taxpayers can e-file amended returns for the current tax year and the two years before it. Older amendments must go on paper.

E-filers can also request direct deposit for amended returns covering tax year 2021 or later. They can file up to three amended returns per tax year.

Why could the IRS delay a Form 1040-X refund beyond 12 weeks?

Some amended returns need a closer look before the IRS can finish them. That extra review is the most common reason a return goes past the standard window.

The IRS says delays are likely when a return:

Contains errors or missing information

Isn’t signed

Includes Form 8379 , which a spouse files to protect their share of a joint refund from the other spouse’s past-due debts

Is flagged for possible identity theft or fraud

Processing also slows when a return has to go to a specialized IRS unit. Examples include the bankruptcy area, a revenue officer, or staff handling an appeal or a request to reconsider an earlier IRS decision. The agency contacts filers if it needs more information.

Some amended returns need a closer look before the IRS can finish them. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

How can you track your Form 1040-X refund status?

Status updates begin three weeks after filing. You can check through the IRS tool Where’s My Amended Return? or by calling 866-464-2050. Both are available in English and Spanish.

To check without logging in, you need your Social Security number, date of birth and ZIP code. You can also see the status, along with refund details and tax records, through an IRS Individual Online Account. The tool covers the current tax year and up to three prior years.

The tracker shows one of three stages:

Received: the IRS has the return and is working on it.

Adjusted: the IRS changed your account. The change can mean a refund, a balance due or no change at all.

Completed: processing is finished, and the details arrive by mail.

Some filings don’t appear in the tool. These include business returns, injured spouse claims and returns handled by special units such as Examination or Bankruptcy. Amendments with a foreign address are also excluded, as are corrections filed on a Form 1040 marked “amended” instead of a Form 1040-X.