Some letters can wait until the weekend. Others can’t. The one the IRS titles Final Notice of Intent to Levy and Notice of Your Right to a Hearing belongs to the second group.

It is the last formal warning before a levy, and the agency itself says anyone who receives it should get in touch right away.

A lien and a levy are not the same thing

The terms are often mixed up. A lien is a legal claim on your property that secures the debt. A levy goes a step further: the IRS actually takes the property to collect. It can reach:

Wages , which are withheld on an ongoing basis, though a portion is protected.

Money in bank accounts and other financial accounts.

Retirement accounts, dividends, rental income, commissions and accounts receivable.

Assets the agency can seize and sell, such as your car, a boat or a home.

It is the last formal warning before a levy, and the agency itself says anyone who receives it should get in touch right away.

The path the IRS must follow first

A levy doesn’t come out of nowhere. Generally, the agency acts only when four conditions are met:

It assessed the tax and sent you a formal bill for the debt. You neglected or refused to pay. It sent you the Final Notice of Intent to Levy at least 30 days before acting. The notice can be handed to you, left at your home or usual place of business, or sent by certified mail to your last known address. It notified you that it may contact third parties about determining or collecting your tax debt.

There is one exception: if the levy targets your state tax refund, the notice with the right to a hearing can arrive after the action.

What happens when the levy reaches your bank

Once the IRS serves a levy on a financial institution, the funds in the account are held, and after 21 days they are sent to the agency. That gap is short but useful. It’s the window in which you can still object, which is why acting before the order reaches your bank matters.

What to do if you get the notice

First, don’t leave it in a drawer. IRS guidance points to several routes:

Contact the agency promptly , as the notice itself instructs.

Arrange a settlement , such as a payment plan, which is the most common way to avoid a levy.

Exercise the hearing right the letter describes, before the IRS Independent Office of Appeals.

If a levy has already been issued, ask for its release . It can be lifted if it causes immediate economic hardship or was issued in error.

Turn to the Taxpayer Advocate Service or to Publication 594 on the collection process.

The takeaway is simple: that notice is an invitation to negotiate while there is still time. If the letter arrives, the 30-day clock is already running.