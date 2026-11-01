Jill Mather had planned a quiet retirement after decades of working up to 80 hours a week in the food service industry. But the pandemic changed her plans and, without intending to, turned her into the leader of an environmental movement.

Six years after she started picking up trash on her own during her morning walks in California, the network of volunteers she leads has removed nearly 750,000 pounds, or 340 tons, of litter from public streets, according to Times of India.

It all began in 2020, when lockdowns abruptly derailed her plans to rest and travel. To cope with the restrictions, Mather started walking about six kilometers a day around her neighborhood.

Seeing the steady buildup of cans, bottles and plastic on the sidewalks, she decided to do something: “At least I can take a nice walk”, she told herself one morning before heading out with bags in hand, according to a 2022 interview with U.S. outlet Patch .

From walking alone to mobilizing neighbors

The solo effort took off when Mather decided to call on her neighbors through the community social network Nextdoor: “I walk every morning and pick up trash. If you want to join me, meet in front of the coffee shop at 8 a.m.”.

The next day, a dozen people showed up. After cleaning a nearby park and sharing coffee afterward, that experience gave rise to the nonprofit Volunteers Cleaning Communities (VCC).

Over time, the group expanded into new areas: major streets, regional parks, stretches of the Los Angeles River and the area around a wildlife refuge.

The organization even adopted a more than five-kilometer stretch of highway in partnership with the California Department of Transportation. Mather sees the work as “a lifelong responsibility”.

Jill’s model is spreading neighborhood to neighborhood

To broaden its reach, VCC launched the Adopt 1 Street program, which provides safety vests, grabbers and bags to more than 250 volunteers tasked with keeping specific areas of their own neighborhoods clean.

Each person decides how often to go out and collect trash. In addition, Mather regularly visits high schools to encourage young people to take part in exchange for community service credits, aiming to involve younger generations.

The project’s value goes beyond its environmental impact and has become a force for social cohesion. “They’re my new family”, said Emilie Koster, a former volunteer at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Her account reflects the bond that has formed around an initiative that began as a personal habit and ended up transforming part of the community. Her organization was named California Nonprofit of the Year 2022.