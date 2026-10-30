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The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) on Oct. 14, and it will be 3.6%, an increase that will take effect with payments for January 2027.

The COLA is tied to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), according to the Social Security Act.

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Which beneficiaries will receive the 3.6% increase before 2027?

The SSA confirmed that certain beneficiaries will receive their payment with the 3.6% increase on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026, before the start of 2027.

According to the SSA’s official schedules, the groups that will receive payments that day are:

  • Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries.
  • People who began receiving Social Security before May 1997.
  • People who receive both Social Security and SSI.

The advance is due to Jan. 1, 2027, being a federal holiday and Jan. 3 falling on a Sunday.

These deposits are not extra payments, but early disbursements of the usual payment dates.

What will SSA’s main benefits look like with the 3.6% increase?

According to the SSA’s fact sheet, the estimated average monthly amounts will be as follows:

  • Retired workers: $2,170.
  • Retired couple, both beneficiaries: $3,355.
  • Surviving spouse with two children: $4,074.
  • Older surviving spouse: $2,005.
  • Disabled workers, spouse and children (SSDI): $3,077.
  • Disabled workers (SSDI): $1,701.
  • Supplemental Security Income: $1.029 for an individual and $1.544 for eligible couples.

What are the remaining payment dates for 2026?

According to the SSA’s official calendar, the following dates apply:

October 2026

  • Oct. 30: early SSI payment for November.

November 2026

  • Nov. 3: beneficiaries who began receiving Social Security before May 1997 and those who receive both programs (Social Security payment).
  • Nov. 10: beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th.
  • Nov. 18: beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th.
  • Nov. 25: beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.

December 2026

  • Dec. 1: SSI beneficiaries.
  • Dec. 3: people who began receiving Social Security before May 1997 and those who receive both programs (Social Security payment).
  • Dec. 9: beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th.
  • Dec. 16: beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th.
  • Dec. 23: beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.
  • Dec. 31: SSI beneficiaries, people who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, and those who receive both programs. Payments scheduled for Jan. 1 and Jan. 3, 2027, are moved up.