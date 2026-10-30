The Social Security Administration (SSA) confirmed the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) on Oct. 14, and it will be 3.6%, an increase that will take effect with payments for January 2027.

The COLA is tied to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), according to the Social Security Act.

Which beneficiaries will receive the 3.6% increase before 2027?

The SSA confirmed that certain beneficiaries will receive their payment with the 3.6% increase on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026, before the start of 2027.

According to the SSA’s official schedules, the groups that will receive payments that day are:

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries.

People who began receiving Social Security before May 1997.

People who receive both Social Security and SSI.

The advance is due to Jan. 1, 2027, being a federal holiday and Jan. 3 falling on a Sunday.

These deposits are not extra payments, but early disbursements of the usual payment dates.

What will SSA’s main benefits look like with the 3.6% increase?

According to the SSA’s fact sheet, the estimated average monthly amounts will be as follows:

Retired workers: $2,170.

Retired couple, both beneficiaries: $3,355.

Surviving spouse with two children: $4,074.

Older surviving spouse: $2,005.

Disabled workers, spouse and children (SSDI): $3,077 .

Disabled workers (SSDI): $1,701.

Supplemental Security Income: $1.029 for an individual and $1.544 for eligible couples.

According to the SSA’s official calendar, the following dates apply:

October 2026

Oct. 30: early SSI payment for November.

November 2026

Nov. 3: beneficiaries who began receiving Social Security before May 1997 and those who receive both programs (Social Security payment).

Nov. 10: beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th.

Nov. 18: beneficiaries born between the 11th and 20th.

Nov. 25: beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st.

December 2026