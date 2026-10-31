Changing a light bulb at home is a task everyone has to do at least once in their life. That is because these devices have a limited lifespan and can burn out and stop working over time.

Sometimes, light bulbs do not fail all at once, but instead start to flicker or shine more dimly. At that point, replacing them becomes necessary. To do this safely, certain precautions should be taken, since you are working with electricity.

How should you safely change a light bulb at home?

When it comes to safety, one of the first steps to keep in mind is making sure the power is turned off. If it is a lamp with a plug, simply unplug it. Otherwise, turn off the light and, for added safety, cut power to the corresponding circuit from the electrical panel.

Also, let the bulb cool down before you start unscrewing it, especially if it was recently on.

If it is a ceiling or wall lamp mounted at some height, it is recommended to use a sturdy ladder for greater stability.

Then, screw in the new bulb and tighten it carefully, without forcing it too much, until it reaches the stop.

What is the common mistake that is dangerous?

One of the most common mistakes is changing a bulb without first turning off the power. This is dangerous because the person risks receiving an electric shock, especially if they come into contact with any metal part of the lamp socket that is live.

In addition, it is also recommended to avoid handling bulbs with wet hands.

How should you dispose of a burnt-out light bulb?

The proper way to dispose of a bulb depends on the type of technology it uses, since some may require special handling.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets out the following recommendations: