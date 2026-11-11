A new federal retirement savings benefit is set to take effect in 2027, giving eligible workers an opportunity to increase their retirement funds with help from the government.

The program, known as the Saver’s Match, will provide a federal contribution based on the money individuals put into qualifying retirement accounts. Depending on their income and tax filing status, participants could receive up to $1,000 per year.

Unlike a traditional tax refund, the money will go directly into the beneficiary’s retirement account, where it can continue growing over time.

Who qualifies for the Saver’s Match in 2027?

The program is primarily intended for low- and moderate-income workers who contribute to an eligible retirement plan or individual retirement account (IRA).

To qualify, individuals must meet several requirements:

Be at least 18 years old by the end of the tax year.

Make contributions to an eligible retirement plan or IRA.

Not be claimed as a dependent on another person’s tax return.

Not be a student under the definition established by federal tax law.

Be a U.S. resident for tax purposes.

The federal government will begin matching eligible retirement contributions under a new program designed to help low- and moderate-income workers build their savings.

There is no minimum contribution required to qualify. The IRS also confirms that individuals may be eligible even if they owe little or no federal income tax.

However, meeting these basic conditions does not automatically guarantee the maximum payment. The amount depends on the taxpayer’s modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) and filing status.

How much could workers receive?

The federal government will match up to 50% of eligible retirement contributions, with a maximum match of $1,000 per person per year.

The calculation is based on the first $2,000 in qualifying contributions. For example, someone who contributes $2,000 to an eligible retirement account and qualifies for the full matching rate could receive an additional $1,000 from the government.

The amount decreases as income rises. For the 2027 tax year, the IRS established the following income thresholds:

Married filing jointly Up to $41,000 $41,001–$70,999 $71,000 or more Head of household Up to $30,750 $30,751–$53,249 $53,250 or more Single or married filing separately Up to $20,500 $20,501–$35,499 $35,500 or more

These figures refer to modified adjusted gross income, not necessarily the salary shown on a worker’s paycheck. The calculation starts with adjusted gross income and adds certain excluded or deducted amounts, including some pretax retirement contributions.

The income thresholds are scheduled to be adjusted for inflation in tax years after 2027.

When will the money arrive and how can workers claim it?

Although the program applies to contributions made during 2027, eligible taxpayers will have to claim the benefit when filing their 2027 federal income tax return in 2028.

According to the IRS, individuals will need to submit Form 8880-A along with their tax return. The matching contribution will then be deposited directly into their designated retirement account.

Eligible accounts include employer-sponsored plans such as 401(k), 403(b) and governmental 457(b) plans, as well as traditional and Roth IRAs.

Workers who do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan may also open an IRA to participate, provided they meet the program’s requirements.

The Saver’s Match will replace the existing Saver’s Credit for eligible retirement plan and IRA contributions beginning with the 2027 tax year. Therefore, taxpayers generally will not be able to claim both benefits for the same contributions.