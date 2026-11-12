There is a traffic sign in the United States that stands out because of its unusual shape: a yellow pennant-shaped sign, like a triangle lying on its side, pointing to the right.

It looks like no other sign, and that distinct shape is precisely how it warns drivers of something important: that a stretch where passing is prohibited is beginning.

What the yellow pennant-shaped traffic sign pointing right means

The sign is part of the warning category, with a yellow background, and marks the start of a no-passing zone. From that point on, the driver may not pass another vehicle, meaning they cannot cross into the opposite lane to get around the car ahead. The ban remains in effect for the entire stretch the sign indicates, until the zone ends.

Why it is important to recognize it and what to do when you see it

Drivers should stay in their lane and not try to pass until the zone ends, no matter how slow the vehicle ahead may be. The advice is to be patient, obey the speed limit and wait until reaching a stretch where passing is allowed.

The end of the zone is usually marked by a sign reading “PASS WITH CARE” on the right side of the road, indicating that passing is allowed again when it is safe.

No-passing zones are marked precisely in places where passing is dangerous: curves, hills or stretches of road without enough visibility to see whether an oncoming car is approaching.

Passing there is one of the most serious causes of head-on crashes. Recognizing the yellow pennant in time and understanding that from there on, you have to stay in your lane, is key to avoiding a maneuver that can end very badly.