Applying for Social Security retirement benefits starting at age 62 requires meeting certain age and work-credit requirements. Applicants must also provide information that allows their identity, date of birth, and work history to be verified.

The amount and type of documentation required will depend on each person’s situation and on the information already on file in official records.

What requirements must be proven to receive Social Security benefits?

On its official website, the SSA explains that to qualify for Social Security retirement benefits, workers must earn at least 40 work credits, equivalent to about 10 years of work in jobs covered by the program.

In addition, they can apply for benefits starting at age 62, although doing so before reaching full retirement age lowers the monthly amount they will receive. The SSA must also verify the applicant’s identity and date of birth, in addition to confirming that they meet eligibility requirements.

What documents does the SSA accept to apply for retirement?

The SSA may request different documents to verify the information provided during the application process. These supporting documents include:

Identity

U.S. passport.

State ID card.

U.S. driver’s license.

Social Security number

Social Security card.

Another record that can verify the number.

Date of birth

Original birth certificate.

A certified copy from the issuing agency.

Another SSA-accepted proof of age.

In addition, during the application, the agency may request information about the applicant’s marital status, children, work history, and bank account details.

What other documents can the SSA request?

Depending on each applicant’s circumstances, the SSA may also require additional documentation to verify certain information or conditions.

Work history

W-2 forms from the most recent year.

Self-employment tax returns from the most recent year, if applicable.

Citizenship or immigration status

U.S. citizenship certificate.

U.S. passport.

Documentation proving immigration status, if applicable.

Military service

Documentation proving military service in the U.S. Armed Forces, if the person served before 1968.

What happens if you do not have the documents the SSA requests?

Not having all the supporting documents does not prevent you from starting the application. In fact, the SSA recommends applying without delay and submitting any missing documents later.

In some cases, the agency may help obtain the necessary records or look for other ways to verify the information. Delaying the application could cause the applicant to lose some benefits they are entitled to.