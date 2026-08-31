Social Security beneficiaries can check when their payment is expected and verify whether a payment has been issued through their online Social Security account. The Social Security Administration (SSA) also publishes an annual payment calendar showing when retirement, disability, and other Social Security benefits are scheduled to be paid.

Knowing the scheduled date can help beneficiaries determine when they should expect their money and what steps to take if a payment does not arrive on time.

How to check if your Social Security payment was sent

One of the easiest ways to check your Social Security payment information is through a My Social Security account.

The SSA says beneficiaries with an account can access their payment history online. The account also provides access to other benefit information and allows beneficiaries to manage certain details, including direct deposit information.

To check your payment information, sign in to your personal My Social Security account and review your payment history. This can help you confirm whether a payment has been recorded by the agency.

When will you receive your Social Security payment?

The SSA’s 2026 payment schedule generally assigns Social Security payments to Wednesdays based on the beneficiary’s date of birth.

People born between the 1st and 10th of the month are generally paid on the second Wednesday.

Those born between the 11th and 20th are generally paid on the third Wednesday.

Those born between the 21st and 31st are generally paid on the fourth Wednesday.

However, there are exceptions to this schedule. For example, people who received Social Security before May 1997, or who receive both Social Security and SSI, follow a different payment schedule. The SSA calendar states that in those cases, Social Security is paid on the third of the month and SSI on the first.

If your payment does not arrive on the scheduled date, the SSA recommends allowing three additional mailing days before contacting the agency.

When is the next Social Security payment?

The SSA publishes its official payment calendar so beneficiaries can check the exact dates for each month.

For 2026, the agency’s calendar includes the scheduled payment dates for Social Security and SSI throughout the year. Beneficiaries can use the calendar to compare their expected payment date with the payment information shown in their online account.

The official calendar also distinguishes between Social Security and SSI payments, which is important because the two programs do not always follow the same schedule.

What to do if your Social Security payment is late

If your payment does not arrive on the scheduled date, the SSA recommends allowing three additional mailing days before contacting the agency.

Before contacting Social Security, beneficiaries can also check their payment history through their my Social Security account to see whether the payment has been recorded.

If the payment still has not arrived after the additional waiting period, contacting Social Security can help determine whether there is a problem with the payment or the information associated with the account.

Where to find the official Social Security payment calendar

The SSA publishes its Schedule of Social Security Payments on its official website. The calendar is updated by year and includes the scheduled dates for Social Security and SSI payments.

Beneficiaries can use the calendar together with their my Social Security account to keep track of when their benefits are scheduled and verify their payment history.