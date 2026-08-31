Social Security has expanded the services available through its online account, giving beneficiaries and other users more ways to manage their information without calling the Social Security Administration (SSA).

The agency says its my Social Security portal now offers 24/7 access to several services and personal information. The changes are designed to make it easier to check benefits, manage account details, and complete certain Social Security tasks online.

What can you do with a my Social Security account?

A personal my Social Security account gives users secure online access to their Social Security information. The SSA has expanded the number of services available through the portal, including several options that previously required more direct contact with the agency.

If you receive Social Security benefits, you can use the account to:

View your benefits and payment information.

View your direct deposit information.

Set up or change direct deposit.

View your current and historical SSA-1099 tax forms.

Print a benefit verification letter.

Change your address or phone number.

View your annual cost-of-living adjustment benefit amount.

Read messages from Social Security through the Message Center.

These services can be accessed online, allowing beneficiaries to manage important information without having to call SSA for every request.

You can also check your Social Security claim online

The online account is not only for people who are already receiving benefits.

If you have applied for Social Security, you can use my Social Security to check the status of your application or appeal. The account also provides access to your Social Security Statement and allows you to review your earnings history and personalized retirement estimates.

This can be useful for people who want to track an application or review their estimated future benefits without contacting an SSA representative.

Other Social Security services now available online

Users can upload documents and submit certain forms through their accounts as well.

The SSA also allows users to request a replacement Social Security card online in most areas.

The agency announced that several of these services are now available around the clock. This means users do not have to wait for an SSA office or phone line to be available to access certain information or complete eligible tasks.

How to access your Social Security account

To use these services, you need a personal my Social Security account. The SSA says users can create an account through either Login.gov or ID.me.

Once signed in, the available options depend on whether you are currently receiving Social Security benefits and the type of information or service you need.

For people receiving benefits, the account can be particularly useful for checking payment information, managing direct deposit and obtaining documents such as the SSA-1099 or a benefit verification letter.