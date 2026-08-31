Noodles are one of the foods present in almost every household and are considered a culinary wildcard because of their versatility and practical preparation. While their cooking process is simple, there are some home tricks that can help achieve a better result quickly.

One of them consists of adding a few drops of lemon to the cooking water to avoid one of the most common problems: the noodles sticking together.

Putting lemon in the noodles’ water: why it is recommended and what it is for

Adding a few drops of lemon to the cooking water helps keep the noodles from sticking together.

The procedure is simple

Fill the pot with the usual amount of water

Wait for the water to come to a boil

Add the noodles

Add a few drops of lemon juice to the water

Cook the pasta for the time indicated on the package

Stir during cooking to help keep the noodles separate

The lemon then works as a complement to the cooking process and can be especially useful when you want a pasta with a rather firm texture.

Other tricks when cooking noodles

Lemon does not replace the traditional procedures to prevent pasta from sticking, so to get the best possible results it is important that the noodles have enough space to cook and that the water is boiling before adding them.

In addition, it is recommended to stir during cooking, especially in the first few minutes, when the noodles may begin to stick together.

Once the cooking process is finished, drain them and serve as usual.