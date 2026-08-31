The road signs are an essential tool when driving, as they make it possible to anticipate important changes in traffic conditions and warn drivers about those scenarios that may require particular attention.

In this context, the road sign of the two black arrows facing opposite directions on a yellow background is known as Two Way Traffic or two-way traffic; it is one of the most common, and it is essential to know how to act when recognizing it.

What does the sign with the opposite arrows on a yellow background mean

This sign warns that the driver is about to enter a road where vehicles will also be traveling in the opposite direction, meaning traffic goes both ways.

It is generally placed when you are about to leave a one-way road or street to enter another where vehicles travel in the opposite direction.

The two arrows represent exactly this: one lane going forward and another in the opposite direction to warn the driver that there will be oncoming vehicles.

Why is it essential to know this road sign

A change in driving conditions requires great attention to traffic and respect for the separation between both directions of travel, especially because this can eliminate the possibility of passing other vehicles.

In these cases, before carrying out an overtaking maneuver, it will be essential to verify that there is enough space and that the maneuver is allowed.

How to act when this road sign appears

When you come across this sign on the road, the general recommendation is

Stay properly within the corresponding lane

Respect the division of the roadway

Avoid passing when there is not enough visibility or space

Adjust your speed to the conditions of the road and traffic