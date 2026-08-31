Texas drivers may see their driver’s license denied or revoked if they do not have certain family obligations regularized.

This measure may be applied to those who have accumulated arrears in child support, and for this, it requires the intervention of the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the state courts.

Red alert for driver’s licenses: in which cases Texas may revoke them

The current regulation may be applied to all drivers who are delinquent in paying child support.

In these cases, the department in charge can

Revoke a current driver’s license

Deny the issuance of a new license

Maintain the restriction until the situation is resolved

What Texas drivers must do to recover their driver’s license

This revocation or denial will remain in effect until the Attorney General’s Office or the court, as appropriate, sends an order stating that this measure be lifted or suspended.

When the required conditions imposed by the competent authorities are met, the driver’s eligibility status may be updated again.

It is important to note that the regulations also establish that those who lost their license due to arrears in child support are not eligible to obtain an occupational license (occupational license), a special authorization that in other cases allows driving with certain limitations.